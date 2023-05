Greer defeated Midland Valley, 7-6, in an elimination game in the 4A upper state softball playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets face Greenwood Thursday.

Easley was eliminate in a 10-3 loss at York.

Three girls soccer matches for upper state championships were postponed due to weather Tuesday night.

Christ Church’s boys golf team also claimed a 10th consecutive state title, claiming the crown in 1A.