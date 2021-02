Tuesday’s high school basketball

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg County School District 3 officials announced Friday that all varsity girls' basketball practices and games would be postponed until next week.

According to the school district's news release, they were made aware of a student-athlete that had tested positive for COVID-19 and said they would be following DHEC's recommendation to have all varsity girls basketball players considered as close contacts to quarantine.