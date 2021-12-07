Tuesday’s high school basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 72, White Knoll 47

Ben Lippen 58, Northside Christian 54

Blacksburg 44, Spartanburg Day 59

Bluffton 44, Battery Creek 36

Blythewood 73, Westwood 67

Boiling Springs 75, Hillcrest 70

Bridges 55, Hilton Head Christian Academy 54

Broome 71, Chesnee 69

Chapin 51, Brookland-Cayce 7

Chapman 66, Powdersville 59

Clinton 30, Ninety Six 17

Conway 51, Mullins 21

Crestwood 70, Lamar 10

Dorman 60, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 46

Fairfield Central 69, Eau Claire 38

Fox Creek 66, Augusta Prep, Ga. 32

Heathwood Hall 45, Florence Christian 24

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67, Williston-Elko 12

J.L. Mann 67, Westside 59

Lancaster 64, Central 49

Landrum 74, Oakbrook Prep 60

Newberry Academy 55, Cambridge Academy 31

North Charleston 53, Stratford 48

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Lake Marion 33

Pickens 56, Belton-Honea Path 47

Rabun County, Ga. 78, Walhalla 44

Richmond Academy, Ga. 64, Aiken 47

South Pointe 60, Lower Richland 33

Spartanburg 60, Gaffney 51

St. John’s Christian Academy 64, Summerville Faith Christian 63, OT

Travelers Rest 69, Berea 64

Wilson 68, St. James 26

Woodmont 67, D.W. Daniel 30

York Comprehensive 62, Chester 36

York Prep 81, Great Falls 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 66, White Knoll 22

Andrew Jackson Academy 56, Summerville Faith Christian 31

Bishop England 37, Philip Simmons 36

Blacksburg 60, Broome 40

Chapin 51, Mid-Carolina 7

Dorman 60, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 52

Effingham County, Ga. 36, May River 22

Fairfield Central 69, Newberry 38

Gaffney 58, Spartanburg 42

Hannah-Pamplico 56, Latta 18

Heathwood Hall 37, Florence Christian 24

Hillcrest 61, Boiling Springs 32

Hilton Head Prep 43, Pinewood Prep 39

Lancaster 60, Central 27

Landrum 63, East Rutherford, N.C. 13

Lexington 82, Gilbert 33

Nation Ford 72, York Comprehensive 50

Northside Christian 51, Wilson Hall 30

Pickens 57, Belton-Honea Path 43

Saluda 51, Mid-Carolina 29

Socastee 40, Waccamaw 35

Thomas Heyward Academy 73, Patrick Henry Academy 68

Westwood 51, Blythewood 17

York Prep 32, Great Falls 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store