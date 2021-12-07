Tuesday’s high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 72, White Knoll 47
Ben Lippen 58, Northside Christian 54
Blacksburg 44, Spartanburg Day 59
Bluffton 44, Battery Creek 36
Blythewood 73, Westwood 67
Boiling Springs 75, Hillcrest 70
Bridges 55, Hilton Head Christian Academy 54
Broome 71, Chesnee 69
Chapin 51, Brookland-Cayce 7
Chapman 66, Powdersville 59
Clinton 30, Ninety Six 17
Conway 51, Mullins 21
Crestwood 70, Lamar 10
Dorman 60, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 46
Fairfield Central 69, Eau Claire 38
Fox Creek 66, Augusta Prep, Ga. 32
Heathwood Hall 45, Florence Christian 24
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67, Williston-Elko 12
J.L. Mann 67, Westside 59
Lancaster 64, Central 49
Landrum 74, Oakbrook Prep 60
Newberry Academy 55, Cambridge Academy 31
North Charleston 53, Stratford 48
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Lake Marion 33
Pickens 56, Belton-Honea Path 47
Rabun County, Ga. 78, Walhalla 44
Richmond Academy, Ga. 64, Aiken 47
South Pointe 60, Lower Richland 33
Spartanburg 60, Gaffney 51
St. John’s Christian Academy 64, Summerville Faith Christian 63, OT
Travelers Rest 69, Berea 64
Wilson 68, St. James 26
Woodmont 67, D.W. Daniel 30
York Comprehensive 62, Chester 36
York Prep 81, Great Falls 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 66, White Knoll 22
Andrew Jackson Academy 56, Summerville Faith Christian 31
Bishop England 37, Philip Simmons 36
Blacksburg 60, Broome 40
Chapin 51, Mid-Carolina 7
Dorman 60, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 52
Effingham County, Ga. 36, May River 22
Fairfield Central 69, Newberry 38
Gaffney 58, Spartanburg 42
Hannah-Pamplico 56, Latta 18
Heathwood Hall 37, Florence Christian 24
Hillcrest 61, Boiling Springs 32
Hilton Head Prep 43, Pinewood Prep 39
Lancaster 60, Central 27
Landrum 63, East Rutherford, N.C. 13
Lexington 82, Gilbert 33
Nation Ford 72, York Comprehensive 50
Northside Christian 51, Wilson Hall 30
Pickens 57, Belton-Honea Path 43
Saluda 51, Mid-Carolina 29
Socastee 40, Waccamaw 35
Thomas Heyward Academy 73, Patrick Henry Academy 68
Westwood 51, Blythewood 17
York Prep 32, Great Falls 29
