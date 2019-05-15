Tuesday’s High School Playoffs

Crescent took an early 3-0 lead en route to a 6-4 win at Bishop England Tuesday night to survive in the 3A state finals series.

Here are Wednesday night’s other state finals series baseball and softball games:

BASEBALL

4A

Eastside at Midland Valley (Eastside leads series, 1-0)

2A

Landrum at OCA (Landrum leads series, 1-0)

SOFTBALL

5A

Byrnes at Lexington (Byrnes leads series, 1-0)

4A

Hartsville at Palmetto (Hartsville leads series, 1-0)

3A

Union Co. at Battery Creek (Union Co. leads, 1-0)

2A

Ninety Six at Latta (Ninety Six leads, 1-0)

1A

Dixie at Lake View (Lake View leads, 1-0)