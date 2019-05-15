Tuesday’s High School Playoffs

Crescent took an early 3-0 lead en route to a 6-4 win at Bishop England Tuesday night to survive in the 3A state finals series.
Here are Wednesday night’s other state finals series baseball and softball games:
BASEBALL
4A
Eastside at Midland Valley (Eastside leads series, 1-0)
2A
Landrum at OCA (Landrum leads series, 1-0)
SOFTBALL
5A
Byrnes at Lexington (Byrnes leads series, 1-0)
4A
Hartsville at Palmetto (Hartsville leads series, 1-0)
3A
Union Co. at Battery Creek (Union Co. leads, 1-0)
2A
Ninety Six at Latta (Ninety Six leads, 1-0)
1A
Dixie at Lake View (Lake View leads, 1-0)