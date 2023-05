Hillcrest used a great defensive play by pitcher Clayton Free and a late home run by Hunter Davis in a 7-6 win over visiting Spartanburg Tuesday night in their 5A Upper State District playoff match-up.

The Rams travel to Blythewood Thursday night in a winner’s bracket game while Spartanburg plays host to JL Mann Thursday in an elimination game.

Here are Tuesday scores from baseball, softball, and girls soccer playoff contests.

Baseball

Softball