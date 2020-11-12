Upstate athletes sign letters of intent

(WSPA) – Auditoriums and gyms across the Upstate were full of applause Wednesday as high school athletes signed their letters of intent.

” There’s a chance for change,” said Christ Church’s Jack Wofford, who signed on to golf at Presbyterian College next year. “Just getting it done is just very relieving and ready to get moving to the next chapter of my life.”

“It felt great, you know?,” added Wofford’s classmate Jack Butler. “I’m just so blessed. It was a tough decision coming down to the schools, but I’m so confident I made the right decision and I’m just looking forward to the next year to come.”

Butler decided on Florida State after fielding several offers from Division-I schools across the nation. He said the biggest factor was how he fit within the Seminoles program.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait to see the opportunity to come down there,” Butler said. “They had players similar to me, similar to my play style that successfully made it to the NBA and had similar goals as me. So I looked at that and I could see me being in that program.”

For Wofford, a shoulder injury nearly derailed his hopes at golfing in college. But his hard work and determination lead to him signing the letter of intent on Wednesday.

“Somebody said you might not play golf again, stuff like that, and at that point it was almost like I just wanted to say ‘no, that’s not true. I am going to play,'” said Wofford.

Dorman’s Chance Black is headed to Virginia Tech for football while his fellow Cavaliers T.J. White and Kayla Dempsey signed on the dotted line as they get ready to round the bases in college.

“I started playing ball when I was about eight years old and I fell in love with it, and I’ve been playing it ever since,” said Dempsey, who will play softball at Northern Greenville University. “…This is very special. I think we’ve all been looking forward to this day and we’re all happy.”

“I loved the field, the campus, and everything about it,” said White, who received a full ride scholarship to play baseball at the University of Indiana. “It wasn’t really just about family, it was more like ‘okay this is nice. I want to play here. I want to be part of a winning program here.'”

These athletes were just a few of the dozens across the region to make their college commitment official. Here’s a look at some of the others who put their pen to paper on November 11th.