AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) – USC Aiken will serve as the host site for the 2021 high school state basketball championship games, the South Carolina High School League announced on Friday.

Colonial Life Arena, the home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, has typically been the host site for the high school title games. But this season the championships will be held at the Convocation Center at USC Aiken.

The SCHSL announced today that the 2021 basketball state championship games will take place at USC Aiken and will begin on Wednesday, March 3rd and wrap up on Saturday, March 6th.

In previous years, the title games were held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/BywXMLulZx — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) February 19, 2021

The championships will run from Wednesday, March 3 through Saturday, March 6.