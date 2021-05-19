Wednesday high school baseball, softball

Boiling Springs eliminated Byrnes in the 5A District Playoffs with a 9-0 victory among the action on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s winners move on to District Finals road games Friday.

Wednesday Baseball Scores

B. Springs 9, Byrnes 0

Mann 5, Blythewood 4

Lugoff-Elgin 6, Easley 5

York 4, Eastside 3

Mid-Carolina 8, Daniel 7

Blue Ridge 14, Chapman 9

SCS 17, McBee 7

Dixie 10, Lewisville 2

Wednesday’s Softball Scores

Fort Mill 7, Hillcrest 1

Clover 2, Mauldin 1

Greer 7, Travelers Rest 5

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Easley 2

Union County 2, Mid-Carolina 1

Broome 10, Blue Ridge 0 F/5

Crescent 5, Abbeville 4 f/10

Legion Collegiate 7, Gray Collegiate 2

Lewisville 8, Wagener-Salley 7

Whitmire 1, McBee 0

