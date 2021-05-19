Wednesday high school baseball, softball

Boiling Springs eliminated Byrnes in the 5A District Playoffs with a 9-0 victory among the action on Wednesday night.
Wednesday’s winners move on to District Finals road games Friday.
Wednesday Baseball Scores
B. Springs 9, Byrnes 0
Mann 5, Blythewood 4
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Easley 5
York 4, Eastside 3
Mid-Carolina 8, Daniel 7
Blue Ridge 14, Chapman 9
SCS 17, McBee 7
Dixie 10, Lewisville 2
Wednesday’s Softball Scores
Fort Mill 7, Hillcrest 1
Clover 2, Mauldin 1
Greer 7, Travelers Rest 5
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Easley 2
Union County 2, Mid-Carolina 1
Broome 10, Blue Ridge 0 F/5
Crescent 5, Abbeville 4 f/10
Legion Collegiate 7, Gray Collegiate 2
Lewisville 8, Wagener-Salley 7
Whitmire 1, McBee 0