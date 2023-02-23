Dorman’s boys and girls basketball teams had to travel a good ways from home for their third round upper state playoff games Wednesday night.

The Cavalier boys turned in a dominant performance at Fort Mill, building a 30-15 halftime lead en route to a 66-33 win, their 14th straight victory as they improve to 27-2.

Dorman faces Lexington Monday night at 7:30 at Bob Jones University in the 5A upper state title game. Lexington ended T.L. Hanna’s season with a 64-56 victory in the Midlands Wednesday night.

Dorman’s girls team ventured to the Columbia area and built a 35-18 halftime lead at Spring Valley.

However, the Vikings outscored the Cavaliers 43-24 in the second half en route to a 61-59 victory.

Spring Valley faces Mauldin, which held off Lexington, 46-43. The Mavericks picked-up their 14th straight victory and now prepare to battle Spring Valley Monday at 5:30pm at Bob Jones with the 5A upper state title on the line.

High Point Academy’s Ke’Derrah Beason, who scored 37 points in the game, hit a lay-up with under 10 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime but St. Joe’s Ginnie Ann Dumont was clutch at the free thrown line down the stretch as the Knights prevailed on the road, 75-73 in overtime, to advance to the 1A upper state championship game. Adelia Stefanik had 18 points for St. Joe’s, which faces Denmark-Olar Saturday at noon at Bob Jones.