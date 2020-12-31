Wednesday high school basketball

Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop McLaughlin, Fla. 83, Gray Collegiate Academy 71

Cape Fear Christian, N.C. 90, Carolina Forest 69

Chapman 74, Powdersville 52

Concord Cannon, N.C. 71, North Myrtle Beach 49

Dillon Christian 90, Coastal Home School, Ga. 52

Dorman 63, Greenville 55

Eastside 80, Palmetto 49

Greer Middle College 52, Shannon Forest Christian 45

James F. Byrnes 75, Irmo 66

Myrtle Beach 59, Cheraw 57

Providence, Fla. 50, Christ Church Episcopal 47

Riverside 55, Spartanburg Christian 45

Southside Christian 49, Clover 40

St. John’s Christian Academy 68, Palmetto Christian Academy 55

T.L. Hanna 69, Emerald 47

Wilson Hall 63, Pee Dee Academy 36

Woodruff 56, Landrum 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge 74, Chapman 58

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 51, Camden 50

Hilton Head Christian Academy 59, Richmond Hill, Ga. 48

James F. Byrnes 62, Woodruff 40

Shannon Forest Christian 33, Greer Middle College 32

Spartanburg Christian 65, Riverside 48

T.L. Hanna 44, Belton-Honea Path 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

