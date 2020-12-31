Wednesday high school basketball

Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop McLaughlin, Fla. 83, Gray Collegiate Academy 71
Cape Fear Christian, N.C. 90, Carolina Forest 69
Chapman 74, Powdersville 52
Concord Cannon, N.C. 71, North Myrtle Beach 49
Dillon Christian 90, Coastal Home School, Ga. 52
Dorman 63, Greenville 55
Eastside 80, Palmetto 49
Greer Middle College 52, Shannon Forest Christian 45
James F. Byrnes 75, Irmo 66
Myrtle Beach 59, Cheraw 57
Providence, Fla. 50, Christ Church Episcopal 47
Riverside 55, Spartanburg Christian 45
Southside Christian 49, Clover 40
St. John’s Christian Academy 68, Palmetto Christian Academy 55
T.L. Hanna 69, Emerald 47
Wilson Hall 63, Pee Dee Academy 36
Woodruff 56, Landrum 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge 74, Chapman 58
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 51, Camden 50
Hilton Head Christian Academy 59, Richmond Hill, Ga. 48
James F. Byrnes 62, Woodruff 40
Shannon Forest Christian 33, Greer Middle College 32
Spartanburg Christian 65, Riverside 48
T.L. Hanna 44, Belton-Honea Path 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)