Wednesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Northwood Temple, N.C. 71, Westminster Catawba Christian 56
Class 3A
State Quarterfinal
Marlboro County 60, Bishop England 59
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55
Seneca 73, Blue Ridge 63
W.J. Keenan 64, Woodruff 48
Class 1A
State Quarterfinal
Baptist Hill 76, Carvers Bay 64
Great Falls 66, Calhoun County 46
Scott’s Branch 70, Hannah-Pamplico 46
Southside Christian 60, Denmark-Olar 50
SCISA Class 3A
State Quarterfinal
Augusta Christian, Ga. 64, First Baptist 61
Northwood Academy 71, Cardinal Newman 65
Porter-Gaud 61, Hammond 43
Trinity Byrnes School 55, Ben Lippen 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A
State Quarterfinal
Darlington 37, Myrtle Beach 27
North Myrtle Beach 32, North Augusta 29
Travelers Rest 50, South Pointe 39
Westside 58, Greenville 47
Class 2A
State Quarterfinal
Blacksburg 54, Christ Church Episcopal 42
Philip Simmons 42, Marion 35
Saluda 51, Andrew Jackson 44
Silver Bluff 63, Buford 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
