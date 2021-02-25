Wednesday high school basketball

by: Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Northwood Temple, N.C. 71, Westminster Catawba Christian 56

Class 3A

State Quarterfinal

Marlboro County 60, Bishop England 59

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55

Seneca 73, Blue Ridge 63

W.J. Keenan 64, Woodruff 48

Class 1A

State Quarterfinal

Baptist Hill 76, Carvers Bay 64

Great Falls 66, Calhoun County 46

Scott’s Branch 70, Hannah-Pamplico 46

Southside Christian 60, Denmark-Olar 50

SCISA Class 3A

State Quarterfinal

Augusta Christian, Ga. 64, First Baptist 61

Northwood Academy 71, Cardinal Newman 65

Porter-Gaud 61, Hammond 43

Trinity Byrnes School 55, Ben Lippen 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A

State Quarterfinal

Darlington 37, Myrtle Beach 27

North Myrtle Beach 32, North Augusta 29

Travelers Rest 50, South Pointe 39

Westside 58, Greenville 47

Class 2A

State Quarterfinal

Blacksburg 54, Christ Church Episcopal 42

Philip Simmons 42, Marion 35

Saluda 51, Andrew Jackson 44

Silver Bluff 63, Buford 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

