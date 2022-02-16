Wednesday high school basketball

Dorman’s quest to begin another boys 5A state title run began with a resounding first half against visiting J.L. Mann Wednesday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class AAA
Berea 82, Chapman 54
Blue Ridge 77, Broome 44
Brookland-Cayce 51, Waccamaw 36
Dillon 71, Strom Thurmond 30
Fox Creek 45, Loris 44
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 60, Marlboro County 54
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 86, Aynor 26
Powdersville 68, Clinton 59
Seneca 81, Chester 44
Union County 55, Southside 48
Class AAAAA
Cane Bay 62, Ashley Ridge 50
Clover 59, Blythewood 47
Dorman 85, J.L. Mann 43
Dutch Fork 61, St. James 39
Fort Mill 63, Spring Valley 51
James F. Byrnes 63, Woodmont 48
Lexington 66, Carolina Forest 44
Mauldin 71, Wade Hampton (G) 63
Northwestern 55, Gaffney 30
Ridge View 63, Boiling Springs 38
River Bluff 42, Conway 28
Riverside 57, T.L. Hanna 53
Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63, Aynor 14
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class A
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50, Lamar 43
Calhoun County 67, Wagener-Salley 27
Calhoun Falls 46, McCormick 41
Hannah-Pamplico 47, Bethune-Bowman 41
Lake View 66, Allendale-Fairfax 18
Military Magnet Academy 100, Hemingway 36
Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Lewisville 37
Class AA
Eau Claire 64, Blacksburg 51
Gray Collegiate Academy 69, North Central 20
Landrum 54, Liberty 34
Latta 56, Cheraw 21
Philip Simmons 55, Barnwell 19
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Kingstree 37
Silver Bluff 80, Woodland 33
Timberland 64, Edisto 16
Class AAA
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Marlboro County 45
Class AAAA
Aiken 73, Colleton County 28
Catawba Ridge 64, Irmo 31
Darlington 38, Bluffton 33
Easley 58, Eastside 38
Greer 67, Walhalla 51
Hartsville 41, Lucy G. Beckham 20
James Island 39, West Florence 35
North Augusta 73, Myrtle Beach 37
North Myrtle Beach 46, Airport 22
Pickens 48, Greenville 47
South Florence 63, May River 33
South Pointe 79, Dreher 60
Westside 82, Laurens 37
Westwood 51, York Comprehensive 33
Class AAAAA
Dorman 70, T.L. Hanna 54
Sumter 109, Chapin 19
