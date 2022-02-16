Wednesday high school basketball

High School Sports
Dorman’s quest to begin another boys 5A state title run began with a resounding first half against visiting J.L. Mann Wednesday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

Class AAA

Berea 82, Chapman 54

Blue Ridge 77, Broome 44

Brookland-Cayce 51, Waccamaw 36

Dillon 71, Strom Thurmond 30

Fox Creek 45, Loris 44

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 60, Marlboro County 54

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 86, Aynor 26

Powdersville 68, Clinton 59

Seneca 81, Chester 44

Union County 55, Southside 48

Class AAAAA

Cane Bay 62, Ashley Ridge 50

Clover 59, Blythewood 47

Dorman 85, J.L. Mann 43

Dutch Fork 61, St. James 39

Fort Mill 63, Spring Valley 51

James F. Byrnes 63, Woodmont 48

Lexington 66, Carolina Forest 44

Mauldin 71, Wade Hampton (G) 63

Northwestern 55, Gaffney 30

Ridge View 63, Boiling Springs 38

River Bluff 42, Conway 28

Riverside 57, T.L. Hanna 53

Summerville 53, Goose Creek 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63, Aynor 14

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

Class A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50, Lamar 43

Calhoun County 67, Wagener-Salley 27

Calhoun Falls 46, McCormick 41

Hannah-Pamplico 47, Bethune-Bowman 41

Lake View 66, Allendale-Fairfax 18

Military Magnet Academy 100, Hemingway 36

Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Lewisville 37

Class AA

Eau Claire 64, Blacksburg 51

Gray Collegiate Academy 69, North Central 20

Landrum 54, Liberty 34

Latta 56, Cheraw 21

Philip Simmons 55, Barnwell 19

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Kingstree 37

Silver Bluff 80, Woodland 33

Timberland 64, Edisto 16

Class AAA

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Marlboro County 45

Class AAAA

Aiken 73, Colleton County 28

Catawba Ridge 64, Irmo 31

Darlington 38, Bluffton 33

Easley 58, Eastside 38

Greer 67, Walhalla 51

Hartsville 41, Lucy G. Beckham 20

James Island 39, West Florence 35

North Augusta 73, Myrtle Beach 37

North Myrtle Beach 46, Airport 22

Pickens 48, Greenville 47

South Florence 63, May River 33

South Pointe 79, Dreher 60

Westside 82, Laurens 37

Westwood 51, York Comprehensive 33

Class AAAAA

Dorman 70, T.L. Hanna 54

Sumter 109, Chapin 19

