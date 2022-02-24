Justin Bailey scored 38 points in Blue Ridge’s 66-50 victory over Daniel Wednesday night in round three of the 3A upper state playoffs.

The Tigers move on to face Keenan Monday night at Bob Jones University as Blue Ridge makes its first ever upper state title game.

Keenan moved ahead in the third period of an eventual 37-32 win at Seneca.

Westside’s girls got the go-ahead basket from Branya Pruitt with just under a minute to play and picked up a 4A upper state playoff win at Westwood near Columbia, 47-44. It was the reigning 4A champs 36th straight victory. The Rams face Catawba Ridge Tuesday for the upper state crown.

In 2A girls third round games, Christ Church defeated Gray Collegiate in Columbia, 48-42 while Landrum won over visiting Buford, 45-38. The Cavaliers and Cardinals will meet at Bob Jones Monday for the the upper state crown.