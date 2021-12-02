Wednesday’s high school basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Boys Prep Scores, 3rd Ld-Writethru
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 55, Stratford 34
Blue Ridge 59, Chapman 42
Carvers Bay 70, Johnsonville 64
Chesnee 63, Woodruff 62
Crestwood 88, C.E. Murray 59
Fort Dorchester 65, Cane Bay 60
Goose Creek 52, West Ashley 41
High Point Academy 58, Gaffney 50
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Branchville 36
James F. Byrnes 61, Boiling Springs 45
Lucy G. Beckham 72, Lowcountry Wildcats 44
Philip Simmons 85, Palmetto Christian Academy 52
Scott’s Branch 61, Timmonsville 24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge 81, Chapman 37
Calhoun County 50, Allendale-Fairfax 14
Eastside 44, Hillcrest 33
Gaffney 44, High Point Academy 32
Goose Creek 56, West Ashley 53
Indian Land 50, Chester 40
James F. Byrnes 49, Boiling Springs 24
Latta 46, Cheraw 25
Mid-Carolina 65, Union County 60
Military Magnet Academy 53, Beaufort 23
Monroe, N.C. 60, Lancaster 56
R.B. Stall 48, Berkeley 35
Socastee 34, Loris 32
South Pointe 52, Clover 41
Strom Thurmond 42, Midland Valley 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)