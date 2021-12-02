Wednesday’s high school basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Boys Prep Scores, 3rd Ld-Writethru
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 55, Stratford 34

Blue Ridge 59, Chapman 42

Carvers Bay 70, Johnsonville 64

Chesnee 63, Woodruff 62

Crestwood 88, C.E. Murray 59

Fort Dorchester 65, Cane Bay 60

Goose Creek 52, West Ashley 41

High Point Academy 58, Gaffney 50

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Branchville 36

James F. Byrnes 61, Boiling Springs 45

Lucy G. Beckham 72, Lowcountry Wildcats 44

Philip Simmons 85, Palmetto Christian Academy 52

Scott’s Branch 61, Timmonsville 24

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge 81, Chapman 37

Calhoun County 50, Allendale-Fairfax 14

Eastside 44, Hillcrest 33

Gaffney 44, High Point Academy 32

Goose Creek 56, West Ashley 53

Indian Land 50, Chester 40

James F. Byrnes 49, Boiling Springs 24

Latta 46, Cheraw 25

Mid-Carolina 65, Union County 60

Military Magnet Academy 53, Beaufort 23

Monroe, N.C. 60, Lancaster 56

R.B. Stall 48, Berkeley 35

Socastee 34, Loris 32

South Pointe 52, Clover 41

Strom Thurmond 42, Midland Valley 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

