Mann got a first half goal from Trinity Oglesby and it held up in a 1-0 5A upper state finals triumph over Mauldin as the Patriots advance to Friday’s state title match against Wando.

Travelers Rest scored two second half goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Powdersville for the 3A upper state crown. The Devildogs meet Waccamaw Saturday playing for the school’s first-ever state soccer title.

Christ Church scored three second half goal and the Cavaliers’ Maria Russell had a hat trick in CCES’ 4-2 win over St. Joe’s for the 2A upper state crown, the 16th straight victory for the Cavs. Christ Church faces Oceanside Collegiate Saturday for the state title, seeking its third overall and making its 14th state championship game appearance.

Among other high school playoff action, it was district championship night in four of the five softball classifications, with four teams in each advancing to upper state championship series.

