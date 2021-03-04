Westside Rams win state, grab first title since ’92

AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) The Westside Rams girls basketball team defeated North Myrtle Beach 44-30 on Thursday to capture the program’s first state championship title since 1992.

Destiny Middleton led the team with a game-high 17 points. She recorded a double-double, adding ten rebounds. Aziyah Bell was second on the team with six points while Branya Pruitt paced the Rams in takeaways with four of the team’s 15 steals.

Hear what @westside_wbb head coach Jackie Roberts had to say about securing the program's first state title since 1992. The longtime coach was also a player for the Rams. @WestsideHSRams More tonight on @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/ZQPOcRV45V — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) March 4, 2021

This is Westside’s fourth state championship win. They won three titles between the 1988-1991 seasons.