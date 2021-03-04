Westside Rams win state, grab first title since ’92

AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) The Westside Rams girls basketball team defeated North Myrtle Beach 44-30 on Thursday to capture the program’s first state championship title since 1992.

Destiny Middleton led the team with a game-high 17 points. She recorded a double-double, adding ten rebounds. Aziyah Bell was second on the team with six points while Branya Pruitt paced the Rams in takeaways with four of the team’s 15 steals.

This is Westside’s fourth state championship win. They won three titles between the 1988-1991 seasons.

