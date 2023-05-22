Westside High School girls basketball coach Jackie Roberts announced her retirement from coaching Monday morning after 30 seasons guiding the Rams.

Roberts’ teams won back-to-back 4A state titles in ’20-’21 and ’21-’22 and she compiled a record of 415-130.

Her former player, Nicole Mattison Hood, will take over the team. Hood played collegiately at Chattanooga after her career with the Rams.

Interestingly, next season will be the first time since 1976 that someone with the last name Roberts is not leading the team as Jackie Roberts replace her father-in-law Williams Roberts as head coach in the early ’90s.