ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout is no stranger to the title, amongst others.

Dorman’s Carly O’Brien kicked off the summer in winning fashion, coming out on top of the AAU Girls National Championship in Orlando where she was also named tournament MVP with her Stars 17 HP team.

Just five months later, she helped lead Dorman to the program’s 15th state title. O’Brien wrapped up her senior season with 500 kills and leading the team in hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.

Since winning her second state title, O’Brien has made her commitment to continue her volleyball and academic career at Liberty University official, and was named as the 5A Volleyball Player of the Year by the South Carolina Coaches Association.