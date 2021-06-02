Hillcrest, Byrnes take opening state finals series wins

Hillcrest baseball is playing for a state championship for the first time and the Rams took an early lead at Summerville Tuesday night en route to a 5-3 victory to take game one of their best-of-three state finals series.

Game two is Friday at Hillcrest.

Byrnes has won state titles before in softball and the Rebels are in the driver’s seat for another after Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at Ashley Ridge. They’ll try to wrap-up a crown at home Thursday evening.

In other games of area note:

– West-Oak fell at Gilbert, 14-4, in the 3A state baseball series opener.

-Southside Christian saw Lake View score three in the fifth and four in the sixth on Noah Carter’s grand slam as the visiting Wild Gators won, 11-2, in the 1A state baseball finals opener.

-Seneca took an early lead but Dillon prevailed, 3-2, at home in the opening game of the 3A softball finals.

-Dixie’s Weslyn Bensel homered twice and scored all three Hornets’ runs but it wasn’t enough as visiting Lake View took a 5-3 win in the 1A softball opener.