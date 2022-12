Hillcrest quarterback Bennett Judy completes 10-14 passes for 140 yards to earn North Offensive MVP to lead the North team to a 22-14 win over the South squad in the annual North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach.

Clinton RB/LB Bryson James ran for 41 yards and scored a touchdown, while Emerald RB Jaylen Foster also found the end zone.

Through the air Daniel WR Eli Merck led all pass catchers with 4 catches for 59 yards.

Westside DL Hunter Puckett blocked a punt to earn North Defensive MVP.