GREENVILLE (USC SID) – Carson Hornung’s three-run home run in the seventh gave the University of South Carolina baseball team a 8-7 lead and Cole Messina hit a two-run shot in the eighth as the Gamecocks defeated Clemson, 11-9, Saturday afternoon (March 4) at Fluor Field, tying this year’s series at a game apiece.

Carolina scored five runs in the seventh after Clemson took a 7-3 lead in the top of the frame. Hornung capped the scoring with a towering home run to the scoreboard in right field. Messina’s 2-run home run in the eighth was off the New York Life building in left field. Clemson scored a pair of runs in the ninth, but a groundout to second ended the Tiger threat.

Messina had three hits and three runs scored on the day while Hornung and Talmadge LeCroy had three RBI apiece. Braylen Wimmer was 2-for-3 with three runs scored on the day.

Noah Hall struck out five and allowed six hits and three runs in six innings of work. The win went to Matthew Becker in relief. He struck out the side while allowing four runs in the seventh. Cade Austin and Chris Veach ended the game on the mound for the Gamecocks.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Gamecocks have now defeated Clemson in two straight games at Fluor Field.

Hornung belted his second home run of the season in the win.

The Gamecocks scored double figures in runs for the seventh time this year.

Messina is now tied for the lead in home runs on the team with five.

Carolina was the home team in today’s game.

The attendance at Fluor Field was 7,215.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Clemson wrap up the three-game set on Sunday afternoon (March 5) at 1:30 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.