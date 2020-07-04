Hot dog champs repeat as July 4 gluttony fest moves indoors

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut sets a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men’s division of the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday. Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in the same span.

They set new world records for both the men’s and women’s events. Chestnut said he’s “always pushing for a record.” It was Chestnut’s 13th win and Sudo’s seventh. They will each take home $10,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories