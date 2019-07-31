HSRZ: Dorman Team Preview

Nine new members have been elected to the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Association of Lettermen, it was announced today.

This year's class includes Gary Binfield from swimming; Kristi Coggins from women's golf; Rashad Faison and Marcus Lattimore from football; Cally Plummer from volleyball; Jim Schaper from track & field; Derick Urquhart from baseball; and multi-sport standouts Joe Grugan and Harry Wolf. Binfield, Grugan and Wolf will be inducted posthumously.