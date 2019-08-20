HSRZ: Hendersonville Team Preview

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first time in school history, the Clemson Tigers will enter the 2019 football season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. It represents Clemson's second No. 1 selection among major polls this preseason, matching its ranking atop the 2019 preseason Coaches Poll.

Prior to Clemson's No. 1 ranking this preseason, the program's previous high had been second, the preseason rank held by both the 2016 and 2018 squads that would each go on to earn the national championship. Clemson's preseason ranking this year marks the sixth Top 5 preseason ranking in the AP Poll in school history, including 1984 (No. 4), 1988 (4), 2016 (2), 2017 (5) and 2018 (2).