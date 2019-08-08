HSRZ: Polk Co. Team Preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina head coach Frank Martin has joined the Naismith Coaches Circle, which will be unveiled in a ceremony during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend in early September. The Coaches Circle Program was created by the Hall of Fame to recognize those coaches that have impacted their communities, players, other coaches, and society in a positive manner.

The unveiling of the newest members to the Naismith Coaches Circle will take place Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 AM and is open to the public. In the prominent Naismith Courtyard located at the north entrance of the museum, multiple newly engraved granite benches will be unveiled. Alongside the sculpture of the first coach of basketball, Dr. James Naismith, these granite benches are dedicated to those who promote the values inspired by the First Coach - teamwork, determination, self-respect, leadership, initiative and perseverance.