FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) โ€” Cam Newton has been a starting quarterback for his entire nine-year NFL career. Heโ€™ll remain one with the Patriots, an opportunity he says heโ€™s not taking for granted.

Itโ€™s been five months since Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers after back-to-back seasons disrupted by injuries. Itโ€™s also been just a little over a month since the Patriots threw the 2015 league MVP a lifeline in free agency that 30 other teams in the league declined to offer.