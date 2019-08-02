HSRZ: Woodmont Team Preview

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he has not fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

Newton says uncorking a few 45 yard throws earlier in training camp felt good and provided him with a sigh of relief, but cautioned Thursday that his rehab remains "a work in progress." The quarterback doesn't want people to assume, "Oh, Cam is back." Newton says he is "doing a lot of work behind the scenes."