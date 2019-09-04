Hurricane Dorian impacts area high school football game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Laurens’ scheduled game at Myrtle Beach this Friday night has been “officially cancelled,” according to Raiders head coach Chris Liner.

The game was the second of a home-and-home series. Myrtle Beach played at Laurens last season.

Liner indicates he doesn’t expect the game to be made up as it doesn’t have playoff implications. Myrtle Beach is roughly a three-hour bus ride from Laurens.

The South Carolina High School League plans a Wednesday morning conference call to discuss the schedule for team along the coast in South Carolina as a number of games scheduled for Friday have been called off.

In past seasons, weather events have led to an additional week being added to the end of the regular season in order to make-up games.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store