Hurricane Dorian impacts area high school football game

Laurens’ scheduled game at Myrtle Beach this Friday night has been “officially cancelled,” according to Raiders head coach Chris Liner.

The game was the second of a home-and-home series. Myrtle Beach played at Laurens last season.

Liner indicates he doesn’t expect the game to be made up as it doesn’t have playoff implications. Myrtle Beach is roughly a three-hour bus ride from Laurens.

The South Carolina High School League plans a Wednesday morning conference call to discuss the schedule for team along the coast in South Carolina as a number of games scheduled for Friday have been called off.

In past seasons, weather events have led to an additional week being added to the end of the regular season in order to make-up games.