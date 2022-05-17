INDIANAPOLIS – A trio of siblings familiar to viewers of The Voice will perform “America the Beautiful” at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Girl Named Tom will appear in pre-race ceremonies for the 106th Running.

Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty rose to fame during Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice and won the reality singing competition. They hail from the small town of Pettisville, Ohio, but have strong ties to Indiana. They moved to South Bend last year; Caleb and Joshua both graduated from Goshen College.

“Caleb, Joshua and Bekah captured the attention of America during their winning run on The Voice, and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation.”

The siblings originally intended to attend medical school before deciding to form a band. The name “Girl Named Tom” is inspired by Joshua and Caleb’s desire to have another brother, leading Joshua to refer to Bekah as “Thomas” when she was a baby.

Girl Named Tom released their first album in February 2021. They were coached on The Voice by Kelly Clarkson.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.