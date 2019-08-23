high school red zone

It’s the season premiere of The High School Red Zone

The High School Red Zone season premiere comes up tonight at 11pm on Channel 7 and 11:35pm on the CW62 as several area teams open their seasons.

Among the key games, Byrnes visits Greer in a battle of neighbors. The Rebels won by 13 a year ago in the season opener against the Yellow Jackets. They’ll face a Greer team debuting freshman quarterback Rahim Jeter.

Byrnes returns several key players on the offensive side.

Union County’s visit to Chapman is a grudge match for the Panthers, who had their season end in the third round of the playoffs last November when the Yellow Jackets upset them in Inman.

Eastside visits a Southside squad coming off the best season in program history with a 9-4 finish. It’s the first game as Eastside head coach for Andre Woolcock.

Former Hillcrest coach Greg Porter makes his debut at Greenville as the Red Raiders visit Woodmont.

