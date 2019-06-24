Jack Leggett Takes Pride in Pair of Former Clemson Assistants Competing for CWS Title

Former Clemson baseball head coach Jack Leggett takes great pride watching former assistants, Tim Corbin & Erik Bakich compete for a College World Series title this week in Omaha.
Corbin has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since he left Clemson following the 2002 season and won a national title with the Commodores in 2014.
Bakich was a volunteer assistant on the Tigers baseball staff in 2002 and went to Vanderbilt as an assistant under Corbin and later went on the be the head coach at Maryland and now Michigan.
The College World Series Championship Series begins Monday night in Omaha.