Jack Leggett Takes Pride in Pair of Former Clemson Assistants Competing for CWS Title

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Former Clemson baseball head coach Jack Leggett takes great pride watching former assistants, Tim Corbin & Erik Bakich compete for a College World Series title this week in Omaha.

Corbin has been the head coach at Vanderbilt since he left Clemson following the 2002 season and won a national title with the Commodores in 2014.

Bakich was a volunteer assistant on the Tigers baseball staff in 2002 and went to Vanderbilt as an assistant under Corbin and later went on the be the head coach at Maryland and now Michigan.

The College World Series Championship Series begins Monday night in Omaha.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clemson Sports Schedule

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store