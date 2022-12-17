SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College men’s basketball team had five players score in double figures as they defeated Montreat on Saturday afternoon by a 107-65 margin at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers used a 12-0 run over the final two minutes of the first half to put the game out of reach.

The Terriers’ record moves to 7-5 to start the season, while it was an exhibition game for Montreat. Jackson Paveletzke led the Terriers with his first career double-double of 23 points and 10 assists, both of which were career-highs. Kyler Filewich added a career-high 18 points with nine rebounds, while Messiah Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds. Amarri Tice led all rebounders with a career-high eleven. For the Cavaliers, Jarden Maze was 12-of-17 from the floor for 28 points.

“We did a really good job this afternoon,” said interim head coach Dwight Perry. “It was really good to see our guys play together. There were two things that we wanted to do in this game and that was to play hard and to play together. We did a great job on the assist-to-turnover ratio and that was good to see. We told the guys that this is more about the process than the result. The way you prepare, you want it to lead you to success in these games. It was great to see that preparation and practice pay off in the game today.”

Amarri Tice opened the scoring with a three pointer. Messiah Jones added six early points as the Terriers held an 11-2 lead four minutes into the game. Montreat was able to cut the lead to 13-9 at the 13:15 mark. After Wofford pulled away with the help of three pointers by Carson McCorkle and Jackson Sivills, but the Cavaliers answered and it was a four-point game at 21-17 with ten minutes on the clock. After a three pointer by Jackson Paveletzke, the Terriers gradually build an eleven-point advantage at 32-21 with 6:51 remaining in the half.

The Cavaliers had a three pointer at the 2:39 mark to make it a 43-29 game, but Wofford answered with a three by Amarri Tice which began a 12-0 run for the Terriers. A three pointer by Jackson Paveletzke with two seconds remaining in the half gave the Terriers a 55-29 advantage.

A bucket by Messiah Jones to begin the second half extended the lead before the Cavaliers hit a pair of three-pointers. A three pointer by Jackson Sivills at the 15:39 mark gave Wofford a 67-39 lead. The margin was between 27 and 29 points for the next four minutes until a shot by Adam Silas pushed the lead to 31 points at 79-48 at the 11:07 mark. With 2:49 left in the game, the advantage reached the 41-point mark with a three pointer by Jonathan Steelman.

Quick Hits

It was the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Wofford winning all four games.

Wofford is 7-0 at home this season.

From three, Wofford shot 40.6% (13-of-32) with the 32 attempts and the 13 made both the most this season, while Montreat was at 24.0% (6-of-25).

The Terriers were 6-of-8 (75%) from the free throw line, while Montreat was 7-of-11 (63.6%).

Wofford out-rebounded Montreat by a 45 to 25 margin.

The 24 assists by Wofford were the most this season.

Up Next

The Terriers will play the final non-conference game of the regular season on Tuesday, December 22, when they travel to Texas A&M.