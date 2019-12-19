Jacksonville drubs Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. — The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team was unable to contain Jacksonville from beyond the arc on Wednesday night as the guests picked up the 81-58 victory. The Dolphins made 13 threes en route to the victory at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C. Chris Martin led the Blue Hose with a career-high tying 19 points on six-of-nine shooting, while Cory Hightower added 11 points.

Scoring the game
Jacksonville got out to a fast start behind the power of four three-pointers to take an early 12-7 lead, 14:42 to go in the first half. After PC evened the game up with a quick 5-0 burst, the Dolphins answered with an 8-2 run to push the margin to 20-14, 9:54 on the clock. The Blue Hose countered with a 9-0 spurt to take a 23-20 edge at 7:41. The guests responded once again with an 18-4 stretch over the next five minutes to take an 11-point lead, 38-27, with 2:04 to go in the opening stanza. The two teams traded baskets down the stretch, and JU held a 43-33 advantage at intermission.   
PC was able to cut into the JU lead, trimming it to eight on multiple occasions with baskets from Hightower, Martin and Michael Isler, before a 13-2 run gave the Dolphins a 19-point lead, 60-41, with 11:40 to go in the second half. Jacksonville continued to put the pressure on the Blue Hose, forcing five turnovers which led to a 13-2 spurt and a 74-43 advantage with 5:24 remaining in the game. PC cut into the lead with an 11-2 stretch, capped off by a JC Younger three-pointer, to make it 76-54 Jacksonville. Much like the first half, the two teams traded points down the stretch, with the final result of 81-58 for the guests.

Players of the Game
Chris Martin led all scorers with 19 points on six-of-nine shooting, while also making all seven of his free throws. Cory Hightower chipped in with 11 points. Destin Barnes led JU with 17 points, while making five three-pointers.

Stats of the Game
Jacksonville shot 49.2% from the floor, including 50% in the second half, while holding the Blue Hose to 48% from the field. Presbyterian was held to 38.1% in the second half. JU held the advantage on the glass, 33-25. PC made 13-of-16 at the charity stripe, while Jacksonville was eight-for-11 at the line. The Dolphins hit 13 three-pointers and held the Blue Hose to five made from beyond the arc. JU had just 12 turnovers compared to Presbyterian’s 18, and the guests took advantage with a 31-15 lead in points off turnovers.

For the Record
PC drops to 2-9 overall, while Jacksonville improves to 7-6.

Notables
–  Chris Martin matched his career-high with 19 points, a mark he set earlier this season against South Carolina State. He also tied a career-high with six field goals and seven made free throws.
– With his 11 points, Cory Hightower recorded his 25th career double-figure scoring performance. It marks the eighth time this season he has hit that number.

Up Next
The Blue Hose travel to No. 14 Michigan on Saturday afternoon for a 12 pm tipoff from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.  

