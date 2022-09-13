DAYTONA, Fla. (WSPA) – Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.

Clements, a Spartanburg resident, wheeled to victory in the Xfinity Series win at Daytona, the win was soon determined ineligible to count for the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

The No. 51 was found in violation of Sections 14.6.12K&U of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertains to the intake manifold.

Those penalties are now wiped clean and Clements’ win will count toward qualifying for the postseason.

The Xfinity Series regular season concludes Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City 300.