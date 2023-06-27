(WGHP) — A NASCAR star’s family has been killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

Jack Janway, 69; Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson, 11-year-old Dalton, died in a fatal shooting on Monday, according to a release from the Muskogee Police Department.

Police say they responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. Monday when someone called 911 reporting a person with a gun and hung up.

At the scene, officers found a body in the hallway and heard another gunshot from further inside the house, according to a news release. Police called out for anyone else in the home to come forward while they waiting for backup. When backup arrived, officers searched the home and found two more bodies.

Police told TMZ that investigators believe Terry Janway was the shooter and this was a murder-suicide. They do not know the motive and or who called 911.

Jimmie Johnson has been married to Jack and Terry Janway’s daughter Chandra since 2004.

Johnson has been racing in NASCAR since 1998. He recently purchased a co-ownership stake in Petty GMS Motorsports, rebranding it Legacy Motor Club, and announced a part-time return to racing. His last full-time season was in 2020.

On the Legacy Motor Club website, they wrote that they have “elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”