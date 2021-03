CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics/WSPA)- Freshmen Max Wagner and Caden Grice both hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning while Bryce Teodosio and Jonathan French added long balls in Clemson's 13-7 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.