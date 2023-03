Aiken, SC –

Johnathan Whysong scores a game high 26 points and fellow senior Jacob McQueen adds 8 points to lead Wren past Crestwood 56-49 to secure the 3A Boys Basketball State Championship.

After runner-up finishes in 1994 & 2017 this is the first ever boys basketball state title for the Golden Hurricanes and it comes in head coach Fran Campbell’s 39th season leading Wren.