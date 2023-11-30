SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two college wide receiver have entered the transfer portal.

According to Gamecock Central.com, Juice Wells, a wide receiver at the University of South Carolina has entered the transfer portal.

This season Wells had three catches for 37 yards and one touchdown before a season ending injury.

According to ESPN, Beaux Collins, a wide receiver at Clemson University has also entered the transfer portal.

Collins started all 11 games he played this season and tallied 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury that kept him out of the South Carolina game.