SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — More than 100 children from the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg and Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation learned the fundamentals of football at the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College on Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers and WellCare hosted a “football skills and drills camp” for children from the Spartanburg YMCA and Spartanburg County Park and Recreation, said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers.

Tamara Staley from the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg brought her daughter, as well as dozens of other children from the YMCA.

“We’re just happy to be here. We’ve got our summer campers here that came to participate in the flag football clinic with the Carolina Panthers. And so they’re super excited to be here and it’s just great to give these kids an opportunity to learn more about the game. And a lot of these kids that would never try to play football, they’re having a blast today,” she said.

“They let everyone try, and they give everyone a chance to do everything, and it’s really fun,” said Marley Staley, 10.

After the event, children enjoyed a boxed lunch and watched the Panthers practice at training camp at Gibbs Stadium

The event was part of a multi-year partnership between the Panthers and Wellcare, a leading national Medicare company, to help transform health in the Carolinas and their communities, according to a press release from the organizations.