MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A NASCAR driver will be sitting out the beginning of the playoff season due to an injury.

23XI Racing announced on Thursday that Kurt Busch, who drives the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, will miss the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs while he continues to recover from an injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway.

The company goes on to say that “Kurt’s health and well-being continue to be of utmost importance to 23Xi and the team fully supports his decision to focus on taking the time to get better.”

This decision also means that the dream with withdraw the medical waiver that was requested for Busch to remain eligible for the playoffs if he had been cleared to return to competition in time.

Busch earned his spot in the playoffs with a “dominant” win at Kansas Speedway in May, his ninth consecutive year with a win earning him a playoffs spot for the 10th consecutive season.

Busch will no longer be eligible for the Driver’s Championship. However, the No. 45 team will continue to compete for the Owner’s Championship.

“Kurt has elevated our entire organization this year,” said 23Xl team president, Steve Lauletta. “Although Kurt will not be competing for a championship this season, he will continue to play a vital role in the organization as he works with our competition group to keep improving and strengthening the team.”

“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” said Busch. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car. I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do. I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season.”

Ty Gibbs will substitute for Busch this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.