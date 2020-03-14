Lander’s men’s coach moves on

GREENWOOD – Lander athletics director Brian Reese confirmed Friday that men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards has accepted the same position at UNC Pembroke.

“Coach Richards informed me today about his decision to leave his position at Lander to take the head coaching job at UNC Pembroke,” Reese said. “We are thankful to Drew for his work this season in bringing Lander a PBC championship. We will begin moving forward immediately with a national search to find our next head coach.”

Richards guided Lander to a 23-8 record in his lone season at the helm, leading the Bearcats to a Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship, a third-place finish in the regular season, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Richards set a program record for the most wins by a first-year head coach.

“Even though our time here has been short, my family and I have had a wonderful experience at Lander,” said Richards. “From top to bottom, the Bearcats are an incredible group of people and we feel thankful to have been a part of this community. I would like to thank Dr. Cosentino and Brian Reese for taking a chance on me. The future is bright for the Bearcats and I have no doubt that great things are on the horizon for the men’s basketball program.”