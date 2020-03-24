Lander’s Pederson earns regional honor

GREENWOOD – Lander head women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson has been chosen as the Women’s Basketball Coaching Association (WBCA) Southeast Regional Coach of the Year, the organization announced Monday.

The regional coach of the year honor is Pederson’s second in his 15-year career at Lander.

Pederson guided the Bearcats to their highest winning percentage in nine years as they posted a 26-5 record, won the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Southeast Regional.

The Bearcats have won at least 23 games in each of the last six seasons and have made the NCAA Tournament in 11 of the last 13 years. Lander ended the season ranked 10th in Division II in steals per game (12.6 per game), 12th in scoring offense (79.9 points per game), 15th in assists per game (16.6), and 18th in turnover margin (+5.81).

Along with collecting WBCA Regional Coach of the Year Honors, Pederson also tallied his 300th win at Lander on February 22 with a victory over Flagler, while earning the 400th win of his collegiate coaching career in the Bearcats’ PBC Tournament championship win against North Georgia.

By winning regional coach of the year, Pederson was tabbed as one of eight finalists for the U.S. Marine Corps / WBCA National Coach of the Year Award that was given to Drury’s Molly Miller.