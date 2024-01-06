Cullowhee, NC (Wofford SID) – A 19-point Western Carolina Catamount lead evaporated to two points twice in the final minute, but Wofford men’s basketball was unable to complete the comeback bid in a 70-66 loss at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Western Carolina peaked its lead at 60-41 with 10:41 remaining in the game. Over the next five minutes, Wofford rattled off a 15-3 run in which the Catamounts were held to 0-for-7 from the field while Wofford went 6-for-11, sparked primarily by five points from junior Corey Tripp and four points from junior Dillon Bailey. Tripp finished his night leading the team in scoring with 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

The Terriers continued to flex their defensive prowess in the closing five minutes, holding WCU to 2-for-8 and, while not as hot as the previous five minutes, outshot WCU with 3-for-9 from the floor. Western Carolina’s DJ Campbell converted two free throws to give the team a 70-66 lead with 16 seconds and allowed them to weather the final two Terrier chances on offense.

Wofford has an opportunity to get SoCon win number two on Wednesday, January 10, when it welcomes Mercer to Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN+.

