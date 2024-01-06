Cullowhee, NC (Wofford SID) – A 19-point Western Carolina Catamount lead evaporated to two points twice in the final minute, but Wofford men’s basketball was unable to complete the comeback bid in a 70-66 loss at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
Western Carolina peaked its lead at 60-41 with 10:41 remaining in the game. Over the next five minutes, Wofford rattled off a 15-3 run in which the Catamounts were held to 0-for-7 from the field while Wofford went 6-for-11, sparked primarily by five points from junior Corey Tripp and four points from junior Dillon Bailey. Tripp finished his night leading the team in scoring with 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
The Terriers continued to flex their defensive prowess in the closing five minutes, holding WCU to 2-for-8 and, while not as hot as the previous five minutes, outshot WCU with 3-for-9 from the floor. Western Carolina’s DJ Campbell converted two free throws to give the team a 70-66 lead with 16 seconds and allowed them to weather the final two Terrier chances on offense.
Wofford has an opportunity to get SoCon win number two on Wednesday, January 10, when it welcomes Mercer to Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN+.
Other Notes of Interest
- In his last three contests, Tripp is 20-for-21 from the free throw line and has hit five plus free-throws in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- Junior Kyler Filewich notched double-double number six, matching former Terrier BJ Mack for the most since the 2021-22 season.
- Junior Jackson Sivills grabbed a career high nine rebounds in the contest and extended his streak of shooting over 60% from the floor to now seven games (3-for-5 tonight).
- Western Carolina season leading scorer Vonterius Woolbright was held to under 40% from the field for just the third time this season (7-for-19 shooting).
- Freshman Quentin Meza set a new career high in steals with three, tying him with sophomore Anthony Arrington Jr. for the most by a Terrier in a game this season.
- Arrington Jr. played a career high 22 minutes in tonight’s contest.