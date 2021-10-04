Laurens ‘COVID issues’ mean no game Friday at Greenville

Laurens High announced Monday morning that “COVID issues within the football program” will lead to Friday’s game at Greenville not being played. The school indicates a make-up game is not determined.

Greenville athletic director Steve Scolamiero indicates his program will simply take this Friday and next as open dates (the Red Raiders’ originally scheduled off week is October 15th) and then play its finals two regular games at Greenwood and at home against Eastside, both region games. He says he doesn’t anticipate Greenville adjusting its schedule any further.

COVID issues led to the same outcome with this past Friday’s scheduled home game for the Raiders against Greenwood.

As these are Region 2-4A games, the region’s plan to determine its four playoff teams is based on a typical tiebreaker. The top stipulation in that regard is most region wins, thus the Raiders still have a chance to make the postseason despite having two games missed at this point.

Prior to the season, the South Carolina High School League told its members to submit playoff determination plans for each region instead of that being determined by the league office.