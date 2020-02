Laurens has promoted defensive coordinator Daryl Smith to head coach.

Smith replaces Chris Liner, who recently departed for the top job at Greenwood.

Smith returned to the Raiders for a second stint with their program and had a hand in their 9-2 record and region championship.

Prior to that he was an assistant for 11 years at Dorman and has past head coaching experience guiding Barnwell guiding the low country school from 2002-2005.