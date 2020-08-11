Lawrence leads push to play this fall

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
clemson paw sports football basketball baseball generic_221927

College football players from across the country are uniting. They want to save a season threatened by the pandemic and make sure they won’t be left out of the big decisions anymore. After Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sparked a movement by tweeting “we want to play,” he was contacted by a player activist from Michigan. In a couple hours, two hashtags – WeWantToPlay and WeAreUnited – merged. Not only do the players want to play, but they want to create a players association for college football.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule