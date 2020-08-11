Lawrence leads push to play this fall

College football players from across the country are uniting. They want to save a season threatened by the pandemic and make sure they won’t be left out of the big decisions anymore. After Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sparked a movement by tweeting “we want to play,” he was contacted by a player activist from Michigan. In a couple hours, two hashtags – WeWantToPlay and WeAreUnited – merged. Not only do the players want to play, but they want to create a players association for college football.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)