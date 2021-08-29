Lawrence shines in Jaguars final preseason game

CHICAGO (WGN) — A pair of Chicago newlyweds have gone viral after sending an invoice to wedding guests who RSVP'd yes and didn't show up. The damage? A $240 bill to cover the cost of two people.

Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra Simmons, 43, have received praise and backlash on social media for sending the invoice. The two tied the knot at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica, according to The New York Post.