(WSPA) – The most sought after free agent in soccer has decided to come to America.

Lionel Messi announced on Wednesday that he is joining Major League Soccer and will play for Inter Miami. The 35 year old star and World Cup winner will leave PSG later this month after spending two years with the team.

“I made the decision that I’m going to Miami. It is not finalized 100 percent. There are a few things left but we decided to continue down this path. If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about myself,” said Messi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported MLS worked hard to court Messi, including an offer of the money made from people subscribing to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, along with a profit-sharing agreement with Adidas.

Upstate soccer fans will be able to watch Messi compete later this year. Inter Miami is scheduled to play Charlotte FC on Saturday, Oct. 21. The match will be Charlotte’s final regular season home game this year.

Miami is also scheduled to play Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Atlanta.