Longtime former Tigers at kids camp

Former Clemson big man Wayne Buckingham held his annual kids' camp in Seneca Wednesday

Former Clemson basketball player Wayne Buckingham, a key reserve on the Tigers’ 1990 Sweet 16 team, held a basketball camp in Seneca for a third straight year.

Buckingham, who also coaches a women’s pro team, designs his camp to deliver life messages.

His guest speaker Wednesday was former Clemson DB James Trapp, who played for Clemson in the early ’90s and later had a long NFL career, which included a Super Bowl title with the Ravens.

Trapp has spent time in sports ministry since he playing career ended.