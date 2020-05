GREER, SC (WSPA) – Longtime Greer High School Coach and Athletic Director Travis Perry has died.

Perry was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as Bile Duct Cancer.

Have received word that longtime Greer cosch and AD Travis Perry has passed after a valiant fight against cancer. He was head coach who led Yellow Jackets to state title in 2003. — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) May 29, 2020

He was the Yellow Jackets’ head football coach when Greer won the 3A state title in 2003.

Perry was the school’s athletic director and defensive coordinator since returning to the program after a stint as athletic director at CCES more than a decade ago.